New Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon
2025-06-23T16:24:00+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Israeli warplanes struck areas around al-Jarmaq, al-Mahmoudiya, and Mount Niha in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli military claimed hitting rocket launch platforms, weapons depots, and military installations north of the Litani River, describing Hezbollah’s presence there as a "flagrant breach of security arrangements between Lebanon and Israel."

Hezbollah previously denied violating the ceasefire, reiterating its commitment to the terms that apply to it, while Israel, maintains that the strikes are necessary to counter militant threats from Lebanese territory.

The agreement, in effect since late last year, has reportedly been violated by Israel more than 4,000 times, resulting in hundreds of casualties.

