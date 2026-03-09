Lebanon cancels parliamentary elections as Israeli war intensifies

Shafaq News- Beirut

Lebanon’s parliament on Monday voted to extend its mandate by two years, canceling general elections scheduled for May 10 as Israeli aggression on the country intensifies.

The state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported that 76 lawmakers backed the extension, while 41 voted against and four abstained. Hezbollah’s 13-member parliamentary bloc supported the measure.

The war with Israel has already killed 394 people in Lebanon, including 83 children, wounded more than 1,130, and displaced over 517,000, according to government figures.

The elections had been scheduled under Decree No. 2438, signed in February by President Joseph Aoun and Interior Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar, setting diaspora voting for May 1 and 3 and domestic voting for May 10.

Lebanon’s constitution mandates four-year parliamentary terms, but lawmakers have repeatedly extended their mandate during political and security crises, including between 2013 and 2017, when elections were postponed for nearly nine years.