Israeli drone strike kills one in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Beirut

On Saturday, an Israeli drone attack resulted in the death of one person in the southern Lebanese town of Ainata, Lebanese media reported.

The unmanned aircraft reportedly fired five missiles at the person's vehicle.

The Israeli military has not commented on the incident.

On Friday, Israel’s military targeted and killed Mohammad Hamza Shahada in Adloun, also in southern Lebanon. Israel identified him as an intelligence officer in Hezbollah’s Radwan force, while An-Nahar newspaper said he was a journalist and director of the “Hawana Lebanon” website.

Despite a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that took effect on November 27, 2024, Lebanese authorities report more than 4,200 Israeli violations since then—leaving over 230 dead and 480 wounded.