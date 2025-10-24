Israel concludes major drill on Lebanon front

Shafaq News – Middle East

On Friday, Israel’s military completed a five-day exercise along the Lebanese border, its largest since the war began, to "enhance readiness" for large-scale operations.

In a post on X, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said the drill focused on “extreme emergency scenarios,” including rapid deployment, reserve mobilization, and coordinated air, sea, and ground maneuvers.

#صور اكتمال تمرين الفرقة 91 على الحدود اللبنانية: أوسع تمرين منذ بداية الحرب، لتعزيز الجاهزية العملياتية في الدفاع والهجوم - بحرًا وجوًا وبرًا🔸اكتمل مساء أمس تمرين مكثف استمر خمسة أيام لقوات جيش الدفاع بقيادة الفرقة 91 بهدف رفع مستوى الجاهزية لسيناريوهات الطوارئ القصوى في مجال… pic.twitter.com/EwFAgBMVDR — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 24, 2025

The training drew on lessons from two years of combat, he added, and was adjusted to current conditions following recent clashes in southern Lebanon, where Hezbollah’s capabilities were "significantly reduced.”

Despite the November 27, 2024 ceasefire, Israel continues air and drone strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, including Beirut’s southern suburbs, while maintaining eight positions inside Lebanese territory, Lebanese security officials said.

The UN Human Rights Office has recorded at least 103 civilian deaths since the truce took effect, mostly in residential areas or near UN peacekeeping posts, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports more than 285 fatalities and 630 wounded.