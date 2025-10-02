Iraq backs Syrian industry with Hama cement plant expansion

Shafaq News – Damascus

An Iraqi investment group will rehabilitate and expand Hama cement plant under a new contract signed with the Syrian government, the Ministry of Economy announced on Thursday.

The agreement with Vertex Investment Group covers the restoration and upgrade of the plant’s third production line within 13 months, increasing its capacity from 3,300 tons per day to 5,000. It also provides for a new line with a capacity of 6,000 tons, bringing the plant’s total output to about 11,000 tons daily over the next five years.

Syria currently produces about 10,000 tons of cement a day, while annual demand is estimated at 8 to 9 million tons. With domestic output at roughly 3.6 million tons a year, production falls far short of requirements, forcing the country to rely heavily on imports.

Economist Samer Halabi told Shafaq News that the deal is important for three reasons: expanding production to cut imports and ease pressure on foreign currency reserves, bringing in regional investment that transfers expertise and enforces quality and safety standards, and creating jobs while training local workers to strengthen the economy.