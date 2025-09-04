Iraq, UNRWA discuss Gaza humanitarian emergency

Shafaq News – Cairo

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein met United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini on Thursday to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Palestine, with particular focus on Gaza.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 164th regular session of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level in Cairo, Egypt.

نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية فؤاد حسين يلتقي المفوضَ العام للأونروا لبحث الأوضاع الإنسانية في فلسطين – وزارة الخارجية العراقية https://t.co/zfV6wfdvf4 pic.twitter.com/TXz6ar465n — وزارة الخارجية العراقية (@Iraqimofa) September 4, 2025

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement that discussions focused on “the efforts being made by the agency and its staff to provide support and aid to Palestinian citizens,” and urged the Israeli government to lift its siege on Gaza.

Earlier, UNRWA reported that families in Gaza have lacked basic supplies for six months under aid restrictions, emphasizing an urgent need for mattresses, blankets, and tents.

Families in #Gaza have been left without essentials. UNRWA has not been allowed to bring in any aid for 6 months now.Shelter items like mattresses, blankets, and tents are much needed. UNRWA is ready to deliver—the siege must be lifted. pic.twitter.com/1USNxkGe0y — UNRWA (@UNRWA) September 4, 2025

The Health Ministry in the enclave confirmed that hunger and malnutrition have claimed 370 lives since October 7, 2023, including 131 children. Among those, 92 deaths were recorded after the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) declared parts of Gaza a “famine zone.”

Since the conflict began, Israel’s offensive has killed 64,231 Palestinians and wounded 161,583. Among them, 2,356 died and more than 17,244 were injured while trying to obtain food aid.