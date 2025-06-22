Iran hits Israel following US airstrikes on nuclear facilities

Shafaq News/ Iran launched a barrage of rockets toward Israel late Saturday, hours after the US targeted Iranian nuclear facilities, Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Maariv reported that a “heavy salvo” of around 40 missiles was fired from Iran.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation reported direct impacts in the cities of Ness Ziona, Ramat Gan, Tel Aviv, and the Carmel area in Haifa.

Israel’s Home Front Command stated that air raid sirens were activated in 400 localities, stretching from Haifa in the north to Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and the Dead Sea region. Debris and missile fragments reportedly landed in at least ten locations across the Carmel mountain area, the northern coastal plain, and the greater Tel Aviv area.

Israeli civil defense teams were dispatched to over a dozen impact sites, according to Israel Hayom.