Gaza: 360 health workers detained, over 700 killed in water queues

On Monday, Gaza’s Ministry of Health accused Israel of systematically targeting over 300 medical workers, amid relentless attacks on civilians struggling to meet basic survival needs.

The ministry revealed that at least 360 healthcare professionals have been detained since October 2023, many under what it called “tragic and inhumane” conditions. Among them are senior doctors with critical specialties, whose absence has left hospitals increasingly incapable of coping with the mounting casualties. It called for urgent international intervention to hold Israel accountable and to secure the release of all medical detainees.

The case of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya has drawn particular concern. According to his lawyer, Ghaida Qassem, he has lost 40 kilograms in detention, suffers from irregular heartbeat, and has been denied medical care. He was reportedly beaten for 30 minutes, sustaining injuries to his chest, head, and neck, and remains confined in an underground cell with no sunlight, still wearing winter clothing amid conditions of isolation, hunger, and torture.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s Government Media Office accused Israel of waging a “deliberate water starvation campaign.” It documented the destruction of 720 water wells and 112 attacks on civilians queuing for water, killing more than 700 people—most of them children.

The office described the campaign as a “full-fledged war crime” under the Geneva Conventions, warning that over 1.25 million people have been cut off from access to clean water. It urged the international community to pressure Israel to allow fuel and equipment into Gaza to restore essential water infrastructure and prevent further humanitarian collapse.

Amid these growing calls for accountability, the death toll in Gaza reached 58,026 and the number of wounded 138,520 since October 7, 2023.