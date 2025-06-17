Explosions rock Tehran as Israel targets IRGC sites

Shafaq News/ Israeli airstrikes hit multiple locations in Tehran late Tuesday, triggering loud explosions across the capital as Iran’s air defenses engaged incoming targets, according to Iranian media.

Iranian outlets reported that the strikes targeted three major facilities linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including Quds Force positions.

Israeli military spokespersons confirmed the launch of air raids deep inside Iranian territory, claiming the targets were missile platforms and batteries directed at Israel.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Cybersecurity Authority reported that Israel had launched a coordinated cyber campaign against Iranian digital infrastructure in an attempt to disrupt public services, though “our teams successfully thwarted a significant number of attacks on national infrastructure,” the agency declared, noting that recovery operations are underway.

The strikes mark a sharp escalation in the ongoing confrontation between Iran and Israel, now entering its sixth day, as both sides continue exchanging missile and drone attacks despite international calls for restraint.