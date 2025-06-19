Dozens killed in new Israeli strikes on Gaza as aid crisis deepens

Shafaq News/ At least 44 Palestinians were killed on Thursday in renewed Israeli air and ground assaults across the Gaza Strip, as Israeli forces targeted aid-seekers and residential shelters.

Among the dead were 22 Palestinians who were waiting for humanitarian assistance in central Gaza, with a similar attack that occurred on Wednesday, killing 29 waiting for near aid trucks.

The Gaza Ministry of Health said that the total death toll in the territory has now reached 55,637 since the conflict erupted in October 2023, with more than 129,880 others wounded.

According to Palestinian media, the Israeli military has used snipers, drones, and tanks to target crowds gathering for aid, while the army claims such gatherings pose security risks.

In addition, only 17 out of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are currently functioning at minimal or partial capacity, due to ongoing attacks and severe fuel shortages. Humanitarian organizations, including UN agencies, have refused to cooperate with the newly established Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF)—a US- and Israeli-backed entity—citing concerns that the group serves military interests over civilian needs.