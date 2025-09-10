Araghchi hails Egypt’s role as Iran, IAEA reach new framework

Shafaq News – Cairo

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced on Wednesday that Tehran has agreed on a new cooperation framework with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) following talks in Cairo mediated by Egypt.

Araghchi said the three-hour meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi concluded with a finalized text shaped by what he described as “new circumstances” after recent US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, stressing that cooperation with the agency “will not be like before” and that Iran’s security concerns must be acknowledged.

According to the minister, the agreement complies with Iranian parliamentary law and requires approval by the Supreme National Security Council, noting that the deal does not grant additional access to IAEA inspectors except at the Bushehr nuclear power plant, where fuel replacement is underway. “Any future access will be subject to further negotiations.”

Araghchi added that the accord’s continuation depends on the absence of “hostile” actions, including any attempt to reinstate UN sanctions through the “snapback” mechanism. He also thanked Egypt’s leadership for facilitating the process.