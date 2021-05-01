on the International Labour Day, Kurdistan’s President calls for securing the rights of workers

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s President, Nechirvan Barzani congratulated on Saturday workers in the region, Iraq and the world on the International Labour Day.

Barzani praised the efforts and services of workers in Kurdistan and their role in building the region, stressing the need to secure all their rights.

In the same context, the Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, confirmed on this occasion, the government’s position in protecting the rights of the workers.

"We reaffirm KRG’s commitment to protect the rights of the working-class. We are working hard to provide an appropriate work environment that takes into account the safety and health of workers in the public and private sectors."