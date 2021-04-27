Zarif meets Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani in Erbil

Shafaq News / The Iranian Minister of foreign affairs, Muhammad Javad Zarif, began his visit to Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, by meeting the Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani.

The Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Qubad Talabani, the Head of the regional presidency office, Fawzi Hariri, the Head of the Foreign Relations Department in the region, Sven Desai, and Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed, received Zarif at Erbil International Airport.

Zarif will later meet the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

On Monday, Zarif arrived in Baghdad on an official visit. He met the three presidencies and his Iraqi counterpart Fouad Hussein, where they discussed bilateral relations between Iraq and Iran and ways to enhance them.