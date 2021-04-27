Zarif: Iran pays heed to the Kurdistan region's stability

Shafaq News / The Kurdish leader and head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani, received in Erbil, on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Muhammad Javad Zarif, and discussed with him the latest developments in Iraq and relations between Erbil and Tehran.

According to a statement by Barzani's headquarters, the latter received today, Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister, Muhammad Javad Zarif, and his accompanying delegation that included the Iranian ambassador to Baghdad, Iraj Masjedi, the Iranian Consul General in Erbil, Nasrallah Rashnudi, the Iranian consul in al-Sulaymaniyah, Mahdi Shushtari, as well as diplomats and advisors in the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement said that the meeting discussed the political situation in the region and Iraq and the challenges facing them, indicating that Zarif said his country pays heed to the Kurdistan region's stability.

The two sides exchanged views on reaching stability in Iraq and the region, confronting terrorism, the Sinjar agreement, and the upcoming Iraqi elections.