Yazidi survivors and the displaced issue are at the core of our interests, KDP Spokesperson

Shafaq News/ the spokesperson for the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) bloc, deputy Vian Dakhil, said that only providing services would restore life to Sinjar and not fabricate crises and conflicts.

Dakhil said, "After the vote on the Food Security Law in the Iraqi Parliament, we have spared no effort to allocate funds to all Yazidis, especially our people in Sinjar, as we were able, with unlimited support from the Kurdistan Democratic Party bloc and its allies in the House of Representatives to allocate 25 billion dinars for the Yazidi survivors, and 50 billion dinars for the displaced, in addition to other allocations that will include people in Nineveh Governorate and the Yazidi regions."

Dakhil confirmed that the "Yazidi survivors and the displaced issue are at the core of the Kurdistan Democratic Party's interest."

"Our vision is summarized by restoring life to the liberated areas, especially Sinjar, and providing allocations and services, not by creating crises and conflicts that prevent the return of the displaced to their areas." She added.

