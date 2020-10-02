Iraq News

Category: Kurdistan

Yazidi’s Baba Sheikh to his burial place

Shafaq News \The Department of Yazidi Affairs in Kurdistan’s Duhok will perform today the funeral rites of Baba Sheikh The spiritual leader of Yazidis.

The department said to Shafaq news agency that, the Yazidi Leader will be buried in Poza village north of Mosul, after completing the religious ceremony in Shikhan district where supporters are expected to pay their last respects to their leader.

Baba Sheikh, 87, passed away in Erbil on Thursday after illness.

Baba Sheikh, whose real name is Khurto Hajji Ismail, is the supreme authority for all Yazidis in Iraq and the world.


