Yazidi Spiritual Council lowers global marriage dowry

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Yazidi Spiritual Council reduced the marriage dowry from 75 mithqals to 40 mithqals of gold.

According to Shafaq News’ correspondent, the decision was made during a council meeting attended by the Prince of the Yazidis, Mir Hazim Tahsin Beg.

Deputy to the Prince of the Yazidis, Mir Jahoor Ali Beg, told Shafaq News, “The decision to lower dowries comes in response to the challenging economic conditions in the Kurdistan Region, particularly affecting the Yazidi community,” adding that the decision applies to Yazidis globally.

The Yazidi population, a Kurdish-speaking minority, is approximately 500,000 in Iraq.

It is considered one of the oldest ancient Eastern religions and its followers believe that their religion originated from the ancient Babylonian religion that appeared thousands of years ago in Mesopotamia, and it is one of the religions that graduated from natural worship to monotheism and has its own beliefs and rituals that differ from the Abrahamic religions, Judaism, Christianity and Islam known as heavenly religions.