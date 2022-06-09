Writers urge President Barzani to establish a museum for Kurdish literature

Shafaq News/ A group of Kurdish scholars and writers urged the President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, to establish a national museum to celebrate Kurdish intellectuals and preserve Kurdish cultural products.

In a correspondence addressing President Barzani, the group said, "the great Kurdish author, Dr. Aziz Kurdi, was a precious jewel and a shining star in the sky of the Kurdish culture and literature over the past 50 years. He relentlessly dedicated his life to writing and translation. Such writers become symbols of their countries."

"As you already know, Aziz Kurdi left a huge library and a rich archive that we recommend establishing a national museum that stores and preserves the crucial libraries and documents, left by people like Kurdi, in order to be protected, like an important national asset, from destruction and passed to the present and future Kurdish generations."

"In this way, the work of Aziz Kurdi, and other figures who are knowledgeable with the Kurdish language and culture, do not go in vain, and the Kurdish culture and language become richer."

"We raise our concerns of losing this archive before your excellence because it is worrisome for other writers who do not know whom to trust with their books and archives after their demise."

The writers hoped that a museum that "enjoys the trust of the families of the writers, scientists, and inventors" would find its way to reality soon.