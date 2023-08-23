Wildfires ignite across al-Sulaymaniyah due to thunderbolts

Shafaq News / The Directorate of Forest and Environment Police in al-Sulaymaniyah Province reported on Wednesday that wildfires erupted in five villages under the administration of Garmek sub-district in the Penjwen district, triggered by thunderbolts.

In an official statement, the Directorate indicated that a fire resulting from thunderbolts within the boundaries of the villages (Shere, Mishaw, Narmlas, Baylan, Serisan) led to the combustion of over 3,000 acres of natural forests, grasslands, and thickets.

To extinguish the blaze, patrols from the Garmek forest police reached the designated site. However, due to the rugged terrain, controlling the fire posed challenges. Eventually, with the assistance of local residents, the incident was brought under control.