Washington to support the Autonomous Administration, The US Deputy Special Envoy to Syria says

Shafaq News / The US Deputy Special Envoy to Syria, David Brownstein confirmed, on Thursday, that Washington will support the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration in northeastern Syria politically and economically.

Brownstein said during his meeting with a number of leaders of the Autonomous Administration, "We focus on the political situation in northeastern Syria, and in Syria in general,” adding that they discussed the possible solutions to the Syrian crisis, and the importance of the participation of the Autonomous Administration representatives in any negotiation process in accordance with the Geneva decisions and UN resolution 2254.

The US Official discussed also with the Kurdish leaders, the security situation in the Autonomous Administration areas, especially where ISIS cells are present, and the threat of the camps that contain ISIS members' families.

On the economic situation, Brownstein expressed the United States’ support for the regions of northeastern Syria.