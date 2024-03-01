Unknown drone strike targets building in Kalar

Shafaq News/ An unknown drone strike targeted a building in the Kalar district of the Garmiyan administration on Friday, according to the Asyasih directorate in the area.

Colonel Ali Jamal Qaduri, the official spokesperson for the Directorate of Asayish, told Shafaq News that an explosion was heard in the afternoon, and after reaching the scene of the incident, it became clear that a drone had targeted a two-story building in the "Shahidan" neighborhood of Kalar district.

He added that preliminary information indicates that at least one person was killed, but their identity is still unknown. He confirmed that investigations are underway to determine the circumstances of the incident.

Information received by Shafaq News Agency indicates that the targeted building belongs to the Kurdistan Freedom Movement (KFM), which is affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a militant group opposed to the Turkish government.

The PKK has been engaged in an armed struggle against the Turkish government for decades. The Turkish government has carried out numerous airstrikes against PKK targets in the Kurdistan Region in recent years.