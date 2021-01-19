Unidentified individuals attack a Kurdish party's headquarters in Kobani

Shafaq News / Unidentified persons opened fire and threw two grenades at the Kurdish National Council's headquarters in Kobani city.

Shukri Shaheen Ahmed, a member of the political bureau of the Kurdistan Democratic Unity Party, told Shafaq News agency, "such attacks aim to strike the Kurdish-Kurdish dialogue, because there are some parties who are dissatisfied with this dialogue. We are determined to continue the dialogue and these attacks cannot stand in our way", calling on the Internal Security Forces in Kobani to perform its duty to protect the offices and headquarters of the Kurdish parties and arrest the perpetrators.

It is noteworthy that the headquarters of the Kurdish National Council parties in Syria were subjected to several attacks about a month ago in Kobani, Amuda, Qamishli and Al-Darbasiyah.