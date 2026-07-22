Unidentified drone fell in Kurdistan’s Halabja

Shafaq News- Halabja

A drone crashed on Wednesday in Anabi village in Halabja province, part of Kurdistan Region, a local source told Shafaq News.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately clear, while no injuries or damage were reported.

Shafaq News contacted Halabja district Administrator Semko Mohammed, who confirmed that he had not yet received details about the incident. He added that he would visit the crash site to inspect the area and determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

No Iraqi and Kurdish security agency has so far released any statement regarding the incident.

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