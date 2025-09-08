US voices concern over Baghdad’s policies toward Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News – Erbil

The head of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Department of Foreign Relations, Safeen Dizayee, revealed on Monday that the United States has conveyed its dissatisfaction to Baghdad over federal policies toward the Kurdistan Region.

Speaking at a series of international economic forums in Erbil, Dizayee explained that Washington criticized Baghdad for its handling of relations with the KRG and for failing to resolve disputes over revenue sharing, salaries, and oil agreements. He added that the US strongly condemned drone attacks on the Region, noting that two American oil companies were among those affected.

“The State Department urged Iraq to deal with the Kurdistan Region in accordance with constitutional provisions.”

Relations between Baghdad and Erbil have long been strained over budget allocations, oil exports, the management of disputed territories, and the status of Kurdish Peshmerga forces. Successive rounds of talks have failed to produce lasting solutions, with both sides accusing each other of violating constitutional agreements.

Dizayee stressed that despite these challenges, the Kurdistan Region is expanding its international partnerships, especially in the economic sector. “We have many memoranda of understanding and agreements with European countries, including the United States, Britain, and France,” he said, noting that one of this week’s forums focuses on cooperation with Thailand, describing it as a leading country in industry and economic development.

He considered that Erbil’s hosting of more than six international economic conferences organized by European, American, and other diplomatic missions demonstrates “the confidence the international community places in the Kurdistan Region as a stable and attractive destination for investment.”