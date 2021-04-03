Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

US is watching the anti-LGBTI campaign in al-Sulaymaniyah with concern

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-03T14:04:53+0000
US is watching the anti-LGBTI campaign in al-Sulaymaniyah with concern

Shafaq News/ The US consulate in the capital of Kurdistan Region, Erbil, expressed on Saturday concern after the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) in al-Sulaymaniyah arrested ten members of the LGBTI community in the governorate.

The US consulate's official account tweeted, "We are watching with concern the events in al-Sulaymaniyah that seem to be targeting members of the LGBTI community for arrest."

The Asayish in al-Sulaymaniyah launched a security campaign to eliminate prostitution in the governorate.

A press release of the Asayish Directorate said that it apprehended ten homosexual citizens over acts contrary to decency.

IraQueer, an Iraqi NGO dedicated to the rights of the Iraqi LGBTI community, denounced the deed, deeming it a flagrant violation of human rights that might put the LGBTI community in a vulnerable position, hinting that reports emerging about subjecting them to rectal examination are a violation to the integrity.

related

Families of Al-Sulaymaniyah detainees call KRG to release their sons

Date: 2020-12-14 14:11:57
Families of Al-Sulaymaniyah detainees call KRG to release their sons

Medical school students in al-Sulaymaniyah launch a project to support low-income patients

Date: 2021-02-01 19:22:00
Medical school students in al-Sulaymaniyah launch a project to support low-income patients

Al-Sulaymaniyah showing signs of recovery after a week of protests

Date: 2020-12-09 09:53:23
Al-Sulaymaniyah showing signs of recovery after a week of protests

MP Ghaleb Mohammed survives an assassination attempt

Date: 2021-02-26 18:25:48
MP Ghaleb Mohammed survives an assassination attempt

4.7-magnitude earthquake reported in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-11-10 06:33:56
4.7-magnitude earthquake reported in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Kurdistan Toilers' Party is attacked in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-09-25 10:45:44
Kurdistan Toilers' Party is attacked in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Demonstrators set fire to the PUK and KDP headquarters

Date: 2020-12-06 15:22:26
Demonstrators set fire to the PUK and KDP headquarters

Al-Sulaymaniyah education directorate suspends working hours

Date: 2020-10-07 09:48:41
Al-Sulaymaniyah education directorate suspends working hours