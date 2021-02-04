US’ Bolton says: Kurdistan should be independent of Iraq

A Shafaq News / Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton said the only solution for Kurdistan’ problem is to be completely independent of Iraq.

Bolton said in an interview with K24 TV, "Joe Biden's administration should give more support to the Kurds and not allow the region to fall under the control of Iran.”

On a question about the new US President’ policy towards the Kurds, he clarifies that Joe Biden “will not allow ISIS to return to Syria and Iraq” expecting a presence of US forces in the region and new relations with Kurds.

Commenting on the negotiations between the Region and Baghdad, Bolton said, “I believe the Kurds should be independent. They voted yes to the independence referendum. I do not believe that Baghdad protects the rights of the Kurds. The Iraqi government is under the control of Iran; its militias are active in Iraq and have caused instability in the region. "It would be good to talk to the current administration through the Congress and the Senate, so that the Kurds in Iraq are not are not ignored."

On Donald Trump's stance against the Kurds, John Bolton said: “Trump was not standing by the Kurds, he had no information about the sacrifices made by the Peshmerga and the YPG,… he had no knowledge of the Middle East.

"But Biden is the engineer for the partition of Iraq into three regions: Shiites, Sunnis and Kurds, but nobody knows how American policy will turn out in the next stages," he said.

Asked whether Iran would protect the Region from ISIS, Bolton said: "We need to know that the United States did not do much for the Kurds, perhaps it would be in her best interest to help the Kurds. But Iran uses propaganda not only in Iraq, but in the whole region and in Kurdistan.

Regarding the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq, he said: "I am concerned about that, It is easy to talk about withdrawal from Pakistan, but not Iraq. the withdrawal is not in the economic, security or political interest of the United States."

He added: "It is very important that the United States be faithful to its promises in the region. It was a mistake when President Trump broke our promises to the Kurds and the YPG,. I hope Biden will not repeat the mistake. "

"The main threat to the stability of the region is Iran," Bolton said. "As long as Iran stays in Iraq, Syria and Yemen, those countries will not be stable."