UN Secretary-General praises Kurdistan's peaceful elections, urges swift inclusive government formation

Shafaq News/ UN Secretary-General António Guterres commended the peaceful and orderly conduct of the Kurdistan Region's parliamentary elections, held on October 20, calling for the prompt formation of an inclusive government.

In a statement issued by his Deputy Spokesman, Farhan Haq, Guterres congratulated the people of Kurdistan for the successful elections, which took place "in a calm and peaceful atmosphere." He also praised the Independent High Electoral Commission, supported by the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), for its role in preparing and conducting the elections.

As the Region awaits the final election results, Guterres encouraged political leaders and society to maintain the peaceful environment and urged all political actors to resolve any election disputes through legal channels, emphasizing the importance of "completing the electoral process by forming an inclusive government as soon as possible."

The UN Secretary-General reaffirmed the United Nations' commitment to supporting Iraq’s efforts in advancing democratic progress and building a prosperous future for its people.