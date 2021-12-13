U.S. reiterates its support to Iraq and Kurdistan 

Shafaq News/ The U.S. National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, Brett McGurk, reiterated the United States support to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in their battle against ISIS.

McGurk's remarks came during a meeting with the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, earlier today, Monday, in the Kurdistan Region.

According to a readout issued by the Region's Presidency, McGurk expressed his condolences to the families of the fallen Peshmarga heroes who recently sacrificed their lives in the fight against ISIS.

At the meeting today Monday in Erbil, President Nechirvan Barzani referred to the significance of the timing of McGurk’s visit to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and affirmed that the United States’ continuing commitment and support to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region send an important message amid shifting US-led combat mission in the country.

The meeting attended by the US Ambassador to Iraq, and US Consul General in Erbil, touched upon the recent Iraqi elections, the future of the political process in the country, and the multilateral talks among Iraqi factions and parties and ongoing efforts to build the new federal government in Baghdad.

Discussions also focused on the security, military and financial situation in Iraq, ISIS attacks and movements, coordination and cooperation between the Peshmarga and the Iraqi army, Erbil-Baghdad relations, the Iraq-US strategic dialogue, and ways to develop bilateral relations.

Barzani and McGurk agreed that ISIS remains a genuine danger which necessitates the continued support of the international coalition to Iraq to confront and defeat the terrorist group.

They also deemed the partnership and coordination among Iraqi parties and factions necessary to be able to form an inclusive government which responds to the grievances of the Iraqi citizens and preserves peace and stability.

The talks touched on the internal developments in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq's relations with countries in the region and in the wider world, the regional developments, the situation in Syria and the Kurdish question in the country, and an array of issues of mutual interest.