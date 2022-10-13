Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

U.S. expresses readiness to cooperate with Iraq's President and PM

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-10-13T18:58:17+0000
U.S. expresses readiness to cooperate with Iraq's President and PM

Shafaq News / The U.S. ambassador to Baghdad, Alina Romanowski, expressed her country's readiness to cooperate with the new Iraqi President and Prime Minister.

The ambassador said in a tweet today, "We look forward to a collaborative relationship w/ Iraq’s newly elected President Abdul Latif Rashid & PM-designate @mohamedshia al-Sudani and to continue to work closely together under the new govt to create jobs, combat climate change, & ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS."

Iraq’s parliament elected Abdullatif Rashid as the country’s new president.

Following his election, Rashid gave the largest bloc's candidate for the premiership, Mohammed Shiya'a al-Sudani a nod to proceed with assembling a new cabinet.

related

Baghdad and Erbil discuss railway connection prospects

Date: 2022-03-03 15:40:01
Baghdad and Erbil discuss railway connection prospects

Kurdistan Ministry of Finance: so far we have not received money from Baghdad

Date: 2020-02-17 12:54:11
Kurdistan Ministry of Finance: so far we have not received money from Baghdad

Baghdad pays more than one billion dinars to Erbil

Date: 2020-09-17 08:55:13
Baghdad pays more than one billion dinars to Erbil

Barzani reveals the formation of a Kurdish bloc’s alliance in Baghdad soon

Date: 2019-11-05 14:38:29
Barzani reveals the formation of a Kurdish bloc’s alliance in Baghdad soon

Baghdad has no excuse not to send the region’s share of the budget, Kurdish MP says

Date: 2021-01-27 07:57:12
Baghdad has no excuse not to send the region’s share of the budget, Kurdish MP says

KRG urges Baghdad to cease pressure on companies investing in Kurdistan

Date: 2022-06-29 20:18:09
KRG urges Baghdad to cease pressure on companies investing in Kurdistan

Baghdad is practicing political pressure by cutting the salaries, KRG says

Date: 2020-04-26 13:42:36
Baghdad is practicing political pressure by cutting the salaries, KRG says

We are ready to settle with Kadhimi’s government: Barzani

Date: 2020-05-22 20:57:29
We are ready to settle with Kadhimi’s government: Barzani