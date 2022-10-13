U.S. expresses readiness to cooperate with Iraq's President and PM

Shafaq News / The U.S. ambassador to Baghdad, Alina Romanowski, expressed her country's readiness to cooperate with the new Iraqi President and Prime Minister.

The ambassador said in a tweet today, "We look forward to a collaborative relationship w/ Iraq’s newly elected President Abdul Latif Rashid & PM-designate @mohamedshia al-Sudani and to continue to work closely together under the new govt to create jobs, combat climate change, & ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS."

Iraq’s parliament elected Abdullatif Rashid as the country’s new president.

Following his election, Rashid gave the largest bloc's candidate for the premiership, Mohammed Shiya'a al-Sudani a nod to proceed with assembling a new cabinet.