Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

U.S. envoy to the Coalition conveys concerns about ISIS resurgence in Iraq and Syria to PM Barzani

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-23T17:07:12+0000
U.S. envoy to the Coalition conveys concerns about ISIS resurgence in Iraq and Syria to PM Barzani

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, hosted the U.S. Deputy Special Envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh/ISIS, John Godfrey, and his accompanying delegation.

According to a readout issued by the Region's cabinet, the meeting discussed the latest updates on the situation in Iraq and Syria and the endeavors to curb ISIS threats.

The U.S. Deputy Special Envoy to the Global Coalition expressed concern towards the threats of ISIS in Iraq and Syria, laying emphasis on supporting the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi Army to deter those threats and achieve stability in the Region.

Godfrey said that the members of the Global Coalition will convene in the Italian capital, Rome, next week.

PM Barzani thanked the Coalition for its support to the Peshmerga forces, deeming the establishment of the Joint Security Cooperation Centers between the Peshmerga and Iraqi Army forces in the Kurdish territories outside the administration of the Region "a major step towards deterring ISIS threats there."

"The Prime Minister asserted the importance of the participation of the Kurdistan Region's Delegation in the anticipated meeting of the Global Coalition in Rome," the statement said.

related

Hundreds assassinated in northeast of Syria, The Observatory says

Date: 2021-02-08 16:36:00
Hundreds assassinated in northeast of Syria, The Observatory says

United States exerts pressure for a "final" and "comprehensive" Kurdish agreement in Syria

Date: 2021-04-19 20:01:42
United States exerts pressure for a "final" and "comprehensive" Kurdish agreement in Syria

The SDF Seeks a Path toward Durable Stability in North East Syria

Date: 2020-11-27 10:15:10
The SDF Seeks a Path toward Durable Stability in North East Syria

Residents in northeast of Syria call for the Kurdish reunion

Date: 2020-12-18 10:20:32
Residents in northeast of Syria call for the Kurdish reunion

Thousands participated in a March in Qamishli, condemning the Turkish attacks

Date: 2021-06-10 19:57:12
Thousands participated in a March in Qamishli, condemning the Turkish attacks

US and Russian forces conduct patrols in North Syria

Date: 2021-02-10 12:58:42
US and Russian forces conduct patrols in North Syria

Washington to support the Autonomous Administration, The US Deputy Special Envoy to Syria says

Date: 2021-04-22 20:33:16
Washington to support the Autonomous Administration, The US Deputy Special Envoy to Syria says

Shortage of drinking water in the Kurdish Autonomous Administration region

Date: 2020-12-02 11:15:02
Shortage of drinking water in the Kurdish Autonomous Administration region