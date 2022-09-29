U.S. Consulate in Erbil calls Americans to avoid areas targeted by Iran

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the U.S. Consulate in Erbil warned its citizens to travel to some regions in Iraq, including Kirkuk, Erbil, and Al-Sulaymaniyah, due to the Iranian attacks on Kurdish cities.

“The Consulate General in Erbil continues to receive open-source media reports of ongoing drone and rocket attacks by Iranian military forces against Kurdish anti-Iranian entities throughout the Kurdistan region.” The Consulate said in a statement.

“The U.S. government cannot say with any assurance that these attacks are over.”

“The State Department’s Travel Advisory for Iraq remains at Level 4: Do Not Travel due to terrorism, kidnapping, armed conflict, civil unrest, and Mission Iraq’s limited capacity to provide support to U.S. citizens.” It added.

The Consulate calls the American citizens to avoid targeted areas: Perde (near Kirkuk), Koya (45km from Erbil), and Zargwez/Ranya (east of Al-Sulaymaniyah).

It also demands them to stay away from disputed border areas and exercise caution in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests.