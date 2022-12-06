Two people injured after gas cylinder explosion in Iraq's Al-Sulaymaniyah, official

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Civil Defense Directorate announced that two people were wounded due to a gas explosion.

Aram Ali, the department's director, told Shafaq News Agency that a gas cylinder blew up inside a house in the Taslouja neighborhood of Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate.

The security forces rushed to the scene and opened an investigation into the incident.

Last month, two severe gas explosions hit Iraqi Kurdistan.

Six people died in Duhok, while another explosion at a house in Al-Sulaymaniyah left 15 people dead and 12 injured.

The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, said, "the recurrence of gas explosion incidents is a serious and dangerous matter; therefore, the concerned authorities should monitor the gas system and take safety measures to prevent any more incidents."