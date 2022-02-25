Two parties share Barwizkhan crossing's revenues-MP

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-25T13:10:10+0000

Shafaq News / MP in Kurdistan's Parliament, Ali Hama Salih, said today that 55% of Barwizkhan border crossing's revenues go to the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan's general administration, while the remaining 45% are received by the Gorran movement. Salih said in a video clip he published via his official page that the owner of the company that controls Barwizkhan and other border crossings is very close to the Gorran movement and supports it financially. He added that Rebaz Hamlan, the former minister of finance, receives 10% of the dividends on that pretext that he granted the company a license to operate in the border crossing.

related