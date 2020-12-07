Two deaths and eight injuries in Al-Sulaymaniyah protests

Shafaq News / Eyewitnesses reported that two victims were killed and eight others were injured during widespread violence that accompanied protests against the delayed release of salaries in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate, Kurdistan Region.

Witnesses told Shafaq News agency that two citizens were killed and eight others sustained injuries in the bloody protests that erupted in several governorates.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that security forces were extensively deployed in Al-Sulaymaniyah, as clashes continue between protesters and security forces in several areas of the governorate.