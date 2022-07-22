Report

Two days after the Zakho attack.. Turkish aircraft attack Duhok again 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-07-22T17:43:33+0000
Two days after the Zakho attack.. Turkish aircraft attack Duhok again 

Shafaq News / For the second time today, Turkish aircraft bombarded today sites of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), north of Duhok. 

A security source told Shafaq News agency that the targeted sites are located in Amedi district. 

On wednesday, a "fierce artillery bombing" hit a resort in Zakho, a city on the border between Iraq's Kurdistan region and Turkey, Iraq state TV said.

Children were amongst the victims, including a 1-year-old, the Kurdish health minister said in a statement, adding that all the victims died before reaching a hospital.

