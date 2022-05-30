Two Turkish soldiers were killed in northern Iraq

Shafaq News/ Two Turkish soldiers had been killed in military operations against Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in northern Iraq, Turkey's Defence Ministry said.

Within a week, Ankara had lost eight soldiers killed in the region.

On Saturday, an improvised explosive device (IED) killed one soldier.

Another soldier was wounded on Friday during the fighting and died in hospital.

Last April, Ankara launched an action called "Operation Claw Lock" to "prevent terror attacks" and ensure border security following an assessment that the PKK was planning a large-scale attack.

Turkey regularly launches air strikes into northern Iraq, a region where it has repeatedly sent commandos to support its offensives.

In 2020, Turkey launched operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle in the border regions of northern Iraq to "ensure the safety of the Turkish people and frontiers."

The PKK took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict, which in the past was mainly focused on southeast Turkey.

PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European