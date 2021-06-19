Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
Two PKK fighters killed in a Turkish airstrike in al-Sulaymaniyah, local official says
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-06-19T17:42:26+0000
Shafaq News/ Two members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) were reportedly killed in an airstrike in al-Sulaymaniyah on Saturday.
The Deputy Commissioner of the Mawat district, Kamran Hasan, told Shafaq News Agency that a Turkish fighter jet targeted a civilian vehicle carrying three PKK fighters in Kalaleh village.
Hasan added that two passengers were killed, and a third was severely injured without revealing further details.
related
"Disturbing" movements for the PKK in Al-Sulaymaniyah
Date: 2020-10-21 12:45:49
Jahour Ali expect a Turkish attack on Sinjar after meeting the Turkish Consul in Erbil
Date: 2021-02-28 17:42:20
Duhok's administration to assess damages caused by PKK to border villages
Date: 2021-04-22 09:53:54
Turkish fighter jets bomb northern Dohuk , injuring civilians
Date: 2020-05-30 12:11:49
Turkish warplanes drop leaflets in Dohuk, urge PKK to surrender
Date: 2021-05-20 18:49:51
Four PKK fighters killed in Turkish airstrikes
Date: 2020-11-24 06:19:19
The PKK attack on the Peshmerga is an "unacceptable transgression", Kurdish Minister says
Date: 2021-06-07 12:57:14
Turkish authorities arrest the logistics head of the PKK
Date: 2021-02-10 16:14:59
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.