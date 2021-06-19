Two PKK fighters killed in a Turkish airstrike in al-Sulaymaniyah, local official says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-19T17:42:26+0000

Shafaq News/ Two members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) were reportedly killed in an airstrike in al-Sulaymaniyah on Saturday. The Deputy Commissioner of the Mawat district, Kamran Hasan, told Shafaq News Agency that a Turkish fighter jet targeted a civilian vehicle carrying three PKK fighters in Kalaleh village. Hasan added that two passengers were killed, and a third was severely injured without revealing further details.

