Two Kurdish children killed in a landmine blast in northeastern Syria

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-14T15:33:57+0000
Two Kurdish children killed in a landmine blast in northeastern Syria

Shafaq News/ Two Kurdish children were reportedly killed, and five were injured in a landmine blast in northeastern Syria on Monday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the landmine exploded near the house of a shepherd killing two children and injuring their parents and three other siblings.

"The landmine was set off when the children triggered it near their house," the source added, "the injured were transferred to Derik hospital for treatment."

The source said that the children's injury is serious.

