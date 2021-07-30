Turkish warplanes struck Kurdistan’s Mountains, killing two civilians

Shafaq News/ Turkish warplanes struck on Friday the Qandil Mountains in the Kurdistan Region.

The director of the Sinkser district Nehru Abdullah told Shafaq News Agency; that Turkish warplanes struck the Qandil Mountains and the surrounding villages in search of PKK fighters, which killed two civilians.

The director of the Sinksar district continued; "People in those areas are concerned and afraid because of the repeated Turkish airstrikes, as they damage the forests and farms in those villages."

No further information was disclosed.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked PKK positions in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union, and the United States.