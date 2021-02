Shafaq News/ Turkish Airforces bombarded today, Monday, areas in Mount Bikhayr, eastern Duhok.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that Turkish warplanes attacked two villages in the east of Duhok governorate, near Mount Bikhayr.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that the villages of Mar Seda and Wikmali in Qasrok sub-district, Shaykhan district, were attacked by Turkish Airforces three times, but no human losses were reported.