Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan ‘Duhok

Shafaq News / Turkish warplanes attacked Al-Amadiya area, Duhok Governorate, Kurdistan, eyewitnesses said on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency, that "Turkish aircrafts struck intensively Nahla, Shiladze and Kani Masi district of Al-Amadiya district what led to panic among citizens.

So far, no causalities are known.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked rebel positions of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union and United States.