Turkish soldiers killed in clashes with PKK soldiers

Shafaq News/ The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced on Sunday evening the deaths of two soldiers in the ongoing security operations in the "Lightning Claw" region of northern Iraq's Kurdistan province.
According to a statement from the ministry, the soldiers were killed as a result of "harassing fire launched by the terrorist Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) against Turkish troops."
The ministry further added that "the soldiers were transported to the hospital, but the efforts of the medical staff were unsuccessful in saving their lives."
Turkey has been carrying out military operations in the northern regions of Iraq's Kurdistan, targeting members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which utilizes Iraqi, Syrian, and Iranian territories as its operational base.