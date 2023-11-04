Turkish military conducts air strikes on PKK in Northern Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Turkish Ministry of Defense confirmed on Saturday that the Turkish army carried out air strikes in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, targeting 15 locations belonging to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). According to the ministry, the strikes resulted in the neutralization of numerous militants.

In a statement released on X platform, the ministry revealed that the strikes focused on key targets, including caves, shelters, and storage facilities where militants were believed to be located. The operations were concentrated in the Hakurk region within the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, a known area of PKK activity.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense did not provide specific details regarding the number of militants neutralized or any casualties resulting from the air strikes.

Turkey, the US, and the EU consider PKK a terrorist organization.