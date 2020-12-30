Report

Turkish factions bomb Ain Issa in northern Syria

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-30T16:25:16+0000
Shafaq News / Security source in the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Wednesday that Pro-Turkish Syrian factions shell the countryside of Ain Issa in northern Syria.

"Clashes between The Turkish factions and SDF escalate after the Turkish factions intensively bombed the village of Al-Musharafa, northeast of Ain Issa and the M4 highway” The sources told Shafaq News Agency.

They added "the bombing is still continuing until this moment. No causalities were recorded."

The sources also reported that Russian forces witnessed the bombing without any intervention which prompted the denunciation of the residents."

Ain Issa, where the clashes erupted, sits along the M4 highway that links major Syrian cities and where the Russian-Turkish patrols usually take place.

Ain Issa, east of the Euphrates (Al-Furat) River, also has a sprawling camp for displaced people where the SDF has held families of ISIS fighters, including foreigners.

 

