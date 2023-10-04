Turkish artillery strikes on PKK targets near Duhok raise concerns

Shafaq News / A security source reported on Wednesday that Turkish artillery conducted military strikes on locations belonging to Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) members in the village of "Sikiri", located on the slopes of Mount "Meteen" overlooking the Amedi district in the northern Duhok governorate. Meanwhile, villagers expressed their fear of the ongoing shelling.
The source explained that "the shelling resulted in fires in the farmlands of the village, and we do not have precise details about the losses incurred by these attacks."
The source added that "Turkish forces established a new military base a week ago on the summit of Mount Meteen in the area of Surê Sikiri after violent clashes erupted between PKK militants and Turkish forces in this region."
Residents of the village of "Sikiri" expressed their "concerns about the continuous escalation of Turkish shelling targeting the vicinity of their village every day."
Bashir Sikiri, one of the village residents, told Shafaq News Agency, "The mutual shelling between PKK militants and the Turkish army has greatly impacted the locals. We cannot go to our farms, and we cannot raise our livestock. We are completely trapped."
Sadiq Nahili added, "The village has become almost deserted due to the shelling, with only three families remaining. Just two days ago, a shell fell near our house, luckily, no one was injured, but this incident caused fires in our orchards and farms."