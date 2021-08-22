Turkish artillery kills two tourists in north Duhok

Shafaq News/ Two tourists from Mosul were killed in a Turkish bombardment on Zakho district, north of Duhok.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a Turkish shell landed near their vehicle inside the forbidden area in Banqa village in Batifa sub-district.

"Security forces in Zakho are trying to enter the forbidden area to evacuate the bodies of the victims," the source said.

"The families of the victims Ahmed Shokr, 40, and Yussif Omar, 26, reported them missing to the authorities after losing communication with them," the source continued, "the relevant authorities contacted Banqa headman who identified the victims in a vehicle found near the village."