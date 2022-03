Shafaq News/ Turkish artillery heavily bombarded the village of Hurori in the Amadiyah district, north of Diyala, earlier today, Thursday.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that the village was repeatedly struck by Turkey's artillery between Wednesday noon and Thursday morning.

The attack did not result in human casualties, but the eyewitnesses reported multiple cases of panic attacks and extensive material damage to several residential units in the area.