Turkish artillery attacks areas in Duhok

Shafaq News / The director of Darkar sub-district, Shalal Fandi, said on Tuesday that the Turkish artillery attacked multiple areas of Duhok governorate.

Fendi told Shafaq News Agency, "this morning, Turkish artillery bombed areas in Mount Khamtir and Bahiri cave, northern of the district."

The director of Darkar district added, "the bombing lasted about an hour, during which 25 artillery shells were fired."

"The bombing targeted Khamtir mounts and the vicinity of Bahiri Cave," indicating that the attack resulted in no material or human losses.