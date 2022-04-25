Report

Turkish artillery attacked Kurdistan' Duhok 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-04-25T21:30:14+0000
Turkish artillery attacked Kurdistan' Duhok 

Shafaq News / Turkish artillery attacked Horuri village of Kani Masi District north of Duhok Governorate, Kurdistan, a source said on Monday.

The military source told Shafaq News Agency that a Turkish shell fell on a citizen's house, resulting in only material damage.

No further information was disclosed.

Last week, the Turkish Defense Minister launched an action called "Operation Claw Lock" to "prevent terror attacks" and ensure border security following an assessment that the PKK was planning a large-scale attack.

Turkey regularly launches air strikes into northern Iraq, a region where it has repeatedly sent commandos to support its offensives.

The PKK took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict, which in the past was mainly focused on southeast Turkey.

PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

