Turkish army penetrates nine kilometers into Duhok

Shafaq News/ The Turkish army penetrated multiple kilometers into the territory of Duhok and laid multiple checkpoints, a local official revealed.

The director of Kani Masi sub-district, Serbest Akrawi, told Shafaq News Agency that the Turkish forces infiltrated nine kilometers into Kista and installed security points in the village's farms and others in Dechiche and Hiror.

Akrawi said that the Turkish bombardment on the sub-district had stopped this morning with only material damages in the Forests of Kista village.

Yesterday, Turkish aircraft bombed "Berwari Bala" village of Kani Masi in Amadiyah after confrontations between the Turkish army and the Kurdistan Workers Party fighters.